Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and European planemaker Airbus (EADSF, EADSY) say they will team up to develop a hydrogen-powered passenger airplane.

Airbus plans to produce a small "ZEROe" passenger aircraft powered by hydrogen to enter service in 2035, and wants to get feedback from customers while the new aircraft is being developed, Airbus executive Amanda Simpson told Reuters.

Delta, Airbus' first U.S.-based airline partner for hydrogen aircraft development, said the partnership does not include any financial investment on its part.

Delta's VP of sustainability Amelia DeLuca said the collaboration will focus on understanding the requirements for the new plane's deployment, including the production of green hydrogen in the U.S. and its accessibility at the country's airports.

Airbus recently chose General Electric's CFM International joint venture with Safran to adapt an engine to use hydrogen as fuel on a modified A380 jumbo jet.