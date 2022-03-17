Akanda stock falls 25% in third session post-IPO

Akanda (AKAN) stock fell 25% during its third day as a public company after posting major gains during its first two sessions.

Shares of the UK-based medical cannabis company last changed hands at $8.26, down 25%, at approximately 3:20 p.m. ET. The stock opened at $10.42 and then trended steadily downward to reach a low of $8.22 by mid-afternoon.

The company held its initial public offering on Tuesday, offering 4M shares at $4 per share to raise $16M. Shares soared in their market debut, rocketing 163% over the IPO price to close at $10.50 per share.

Akanda operates a cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Lesotho through its subsidiary Bophelo. The company also owns CanMart, a medical cannabis products importer and distributor based in the UK.

