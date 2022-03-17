PayPal allows customers to send money to Ukrainians
Mar. 17, 2022 3:41 PM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)MA, V, MGIBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on Thursday has enabled users to send money to residents in Ukraine, as well as those now refugees across Europe amid Russia's invasion of the country.
- Prior to this development, people in Ukraine were only able to use the payments platform to send money out of the nation.
- As supporters of Ukraine have been exploring ways to aid the country, PayPal (PYPL) said it will waive fees on transfers of funds to Ukrainian accounts, or for anyone receiving funds in those accounts until June 30.
- Meanwhile, credit card networks Mastercard (MA) and Visa (V) at the start of March halted operations in Russia. Also, financial services firm Money Gram International (MGI) on Monday suspended services in Russia and remain open in Ukraine.
- On Wednesday, Ukraine collected at least $100M in cryptocurrency donations.