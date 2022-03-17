DOJ trial to block UnitedHealth takeover of Change Healthcare set for Aug. 1
Mar. 17, 2022 3:52 PM ETUnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH), CHNGBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- The Dept. of Justice's trial to block UnitedHealth's (NYSE:UNH) $8 billion planned purchase of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) is scheduled for Aug. 1.
- The trial is scheduled to last for 12 days and end on Aug. 16, according to a court filing. U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols will preside over the trial.
- The DOJ filed a lawsuit late last month to block the transaction arguing that proposed deal would would "harm competition" in commercial health insurance markets, as well as in the market for a technology used by health insurers to process health insurance claims and reduce health care costs.
- Analysts and investors largely expected the DOJ would challenge the deal, though the question has been if UNH will walk or continue to fight for the deal in court. The walk date for the transaction is April 5.
- UNH agreed to purchase Change Healthcare (CHNG) for $25.75/share last January.