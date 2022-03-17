FedEx Non-GAAP EPS of $4.59 misses by $0.06, revenue of $23.6B beats by $270M
Mar. 17, 2022 4:03 PM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor12 Comments
- FedEx press release (NYSE:FDX): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.59 misses by $0.06.
- Revenue of $23.6B (+9.8% Y/Y) beats by $270M.
FedEx now expects for the fiscal year:
- Earnings per diluted share of $18.60 to $19.60 before the year-end MTM retirement plans accounting adjustment, compared to the prior forecast of $18.25 to $19.25 per diluted share;
- Earnings per diluted share of $20.50 to $21.50 before (i) the year-end MTM retirement plans accounting adjustment, and excluding (ii) estimated TNT Express integration expenses, (iii) estimated costs associated with business realignment activities, and (iv) the second quarter fiscal 2022 MTM retirement plans accounting adjustments, unchanged from the prior forecast;
- ETR of 22% to 23% prior to the year-end MTM retirement plans accounting adjustment, compared to the prior forecast of 24%; and
- Capital spending of $7.0 billion, compared to the prior forecast of $7.2 billion.