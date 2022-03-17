Trinity Capital raises quarterly dividend by 11% to $0.40/share; declares $0.15/share supplemental dividend
Mar. 17, 2022
- Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) declares $0.40/share quarterly dividend, 11.1% increase from prior dividend of $0.36.
- In addition to the regular quarterly dividend, the Board of Directors declared a new supplemental cash dividend of $0.15/share in the first quarter, with the intent to declare equal special dividends in the second, third and fourth quarters of 2022 for a total of $0.60 per share in 2022, subject to future Board of Director approval.
- Forward yield 9.14%
- Payable April 15; for shareholders of record March 31; ex-div March 30.
