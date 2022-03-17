Trinity Capital raises quarterly dividend by 11% to $0.40/share; declares $0.15/share supplemental dividend

Mar. 17, 2022 4:12 PM ETTrinity Capital Inc. (TRIN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) declares $0.40/share quarterly dividend, 11.1% increase from prior dividend of $0.36.
  • In addition to the regular quarterly dividend, the Board of Directors declared a new supplemental cash dividend of $0.15/share in the first quarter, with the intent to declare equal special dividends in the second, third and fourth quarters of 2022 for a total of $0.60 per share in 2022, subject to future Board of Director approval.
  • Forward yield 9.14%
  • Payable April 15; for shareholders of record March 31; ex-div March 30.
  • See TRIN Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.