GameStop Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.86 misses by $2.70, revenue of $2.25B beats by $30M
Mar. 17, 2022 4:07 PM ET By: Pranav Ghumatkar
- GameStop press release (NYSE:GME): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.86 misses by $2.70.
- Revenue of $2.25B (+6.1% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
- Shares -11.06%.
- Grew PowerUp Rewards Pro members by 32% on a year-over-year basis, taking total membership to approximately 5.8 million.
- Entered into a partnership with Immutable X that is intended to support the development of GameStop’s NFT marketplace and provide the Company with up to $150 million in IMX tokens upon achievement of certain milestones.
- Ended the fiscal year with $1.271 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $915 million in inventory, compared to $635 million in cash and $602.5 million in inventory at the end of fiscal year 2020.