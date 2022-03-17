GameStop Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.86 misses by $2.70, revenue of $2.25B beats by $30M

Mar. 17, 2022 4:07 PM ETGameStop Corp. (GME)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor36 Comments
  • GameStop press release (NYSE:GME): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.86 misses by $2.70.
  • Revenue of $2.25B (+6.1% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
  • Shares -11.06%.
  • Grew PowerUp Rewards Pro members by 32% on a year-over-year basis, taking total membership to approximately 5.8 million.
  • Entered into a partnership with Immutable X that is intended to support the development of GameStop’s NFT marketplace and provide the Company with up to $150 million in IMX tokens upon achievement of certain milestones.
  • Ended the fiscal year with $1.271 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $915 million in inventory, compared to $635 million in cash and $602.5 million in inventory at the end of fiscal year 2020.
