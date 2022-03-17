Roblox stock gains 12% in best day since January
Mar. 17, 2022 4:13 PM ETRoblox Corporation (RBLX)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) investors got to see their third day of a relief rally Thursday, with shares closing up 11.7% on their best day since Jan. 31.
- The stock fell on Monday to close at $36.68, marking a 73% decline since Nov. 19. On Tuesday, though, the company reported February metrics that showed continued user and engagement growth.
- Roblox stock is up more than 26% in the three sessions since. On Thursday, volume outstripped its daily average, with more than 30 million shares changing hands.
- Wednesday brought some price target cuts from bullish analysts. Stifel trimmed its target to $65 from $90; that target now implies another 40% upside from here.
- Needham also has a Buy rating, and cut its target to $60 from $83.
- Overall, Wall Street leans to the Buy column on Roblox, and Seeking Alpha authors call it a Buy as well. But Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings term it a Strong Sell, with poor grades for Valuation as well as for Profitabiliy and Momentum.