FedEx falls after higher transportation, labor costs contribute to profit miss

Mar. 17, 2022 4:17 PM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX)UPSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor8 Comments

FedEx Ground truck driving on the interstate

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) trades lower even after FQ3 profit missed expectations. Higher purchased transportation costs and wage rates were a profit headwind during the quarter.

Operating income rose 38% Y/Y to $1.46B during the quarter on an adjusted basis and the company reported an operating margin rate of 6.2% vs. 4.9% a year ago. Operating income improved due to higher revenue per shipment and a net fuel benefit at all transportation segments. The quarter's results also benefited from lower variable compensation expense and less severe winter weather, resulting in favorable year-over-year comparisons.

FedEx Ground operating results declined primarily due to increased rates for purchased transportation and employee wages, network inefficiencies, and expansion-related costs. These costs were partially offset by higher revenue per package, a boost from two additional ground commercial operating weekdays, and a net fuel benefit. FedEx Freight third quarter operating income nearly tripled, driven by a continued focus on revenue quality and profitable growth.

Looking ahead, FedEx sees EPS of $20.50 to $21.50 for the full year vs. $20.58 consensus. Guidance for capital spending for the year was lowered to $7.0B from a prior view for $7.2B.

Shares of FedEx (FDX) fell 3.29% in after-hours trading to $222.00. Peer UPS (UPS) shed 1.09%.

FDX was on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week for some share price volatility around the report.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.