FedEx falls after higher transportation, labor costs contribute to profit miss

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) trades lower even after FQ3 profit missed expectations. Higher purchased transportation costs and wage rates were a profit headwind during the quarter.

Operating income rose 38% Y/Y to $1.46B during the quarter on an adjusted basis and the company reported an operating margin rate of 6.2% vs. 4.9% a year ago. Operating income improved due to higher revenue per shipment and a net fuel benefit at all transportation segments. The quarter's results also benefited from lower variable compensation expense and less severe winter weather, resulting in favorable year-over-year comparisons.

FedEx Ground operating results declined primarily due to increased rates for purchased transportation and employee wages, network inefficiencies, and expansion-related costs. These costs were partially offset by higher revenue per package, a boost from two additional ground commercial operating weekdays, and a net fuel benefit. FedEx Freight third quarter operating income nearly tripled, driven by a continued focus on revenue quality and profitable growth.

Looking ahead, FedEx sees EPS of $20.50 to $21.50 for the full year vs. $20.58 consensus. Guidance for capital spending for the year was lowered to $7.0B from a prior view for $7.2B.

Shares of FedEx (FDX) fell 3.29% in after-hours trading to $222.00. Peer UPS (UPS) shed 1.09%.

FDX was on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week for some share price volatility around the report.