PotlatchDeltic to transfer $70M in pension obligations to American General Life Insurance
Mar. 17, 2022 4:23 PM ETPCHBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- PotlatchDeltic (PCH) will purchase a group annuity contract from American General Life Insurance, under which it will irrevocably transfer to American General Life ~$70M of pension obligations.
- American General Life will assume responsibility for annuity administration and benefit payments to select retirees and terminated vested participants starting Jun. 1.
- This transaction was funded with plan assets and PCH transferred the premium amount to American General Life on Mar. 17.
- There will be no change to participants' pension benefits as a result of the group annuity transaction.
- Following the annuity purchase and transfer, PCH's qualified pension plan will remain well-funded.
- PCH will recognize a pre-tax noncash pension settlement charge in Q1.
- "The transfer represents almost one quarter of our qualified pension liability," said PCH CFO Jerald Richards.