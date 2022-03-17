GameStop (NYSE:GME) slumped in after-hours trading after the retailer posted a mixed earnings report. that included an unexpected loss for the quarter.

Revenue rose 6.1% to $2.25B. Hardware and accessories sales accounted for 52.7% of total sales vs. 54.8% a year ago, while software sales rose to 34.9% from 34.4% last year. Collectibles revenue was 12.4% of the total vs. 10.8% a year ago.

GameStop (GME) recorded 32% year-over-year growth in the number of PowerUp Rewards Pro members during the quarter. Total membership was approximately 5.8M at the end of the quarter.

Shares of GameStop (GME) fell 7.97% in after-hours trading to $80.62.

