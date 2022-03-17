Brink’s names Mark Eubanks as CEO

Mar. 17, 2022 4:29 PM ETThe Brink's Company (BCO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) has named Mark Eubanks, previously EVP and COO, as President and CEO, effective May 6, 2022.
  • Eubanks joined Brink’s in Sep. 2021 as part of the company’s previously announced CEO succession plan. He succeeds Doug Pertz, who is transitioning to Executive Chairman of the Board.
  • In connection with this leadership transition, Mike Herling, who has served as Chairman since 2016 and as a Director since 2009, will become the Board's independent lead director. The Board also nominated Eubanks as a Director for election at the 2022 annual meeting of shareholders.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.