Brink’s names Mark Eubanks as CEO
Mar. 17, 2022 4:29 PM ETThe Brink's Company (BCO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) has named Mark Eubanks, previously EVP and COO, as President and CEO, effective May 6, 2022.
- Eubanks joined Brink’s in Sep. 2021 as part of the company’s previously announced CEO succession plan. He succeeds Doug Pertz, who is transitioning to Executive Chairman of the Board.
- In connection with this leadership transition, Mike Herling, who has served as Chairman since 2016 and as a Director since 2009, will become the Board's independent lead director. The Board also nominated Eubanks as a Director for election at the 2022 annual meeting of shareholders.