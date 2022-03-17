Spectrum Pharmaceuticals down 2% post-market despite Q4 2021 earnings beat
Mar. 17, 2022 4:34 PM ETSpectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) are down 2% in post-market trading even though its Q4 2021 results beat on the bottom line.
- Its net loss in the quarter of ~$39.7M was nearly the same as the ~$39.8M loss in the year-ago period. On a per share basis, net loss was -$0.26 compared to -$0.29 in Q4 2020.
- The company did not report any revenue in the quarter.
- The company ended the year with $88.5M in cash.
- Looking ahead to later this year, Spectrum (SPPI) is awaiting an FDA decision by Nov. 24, 2022, on its New Drug Application for poziotinib in previously treated patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
