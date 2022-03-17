Spectrum Pharmaceuticals down 2% post-market despite Q4 2021 earnings beat

Mar. 17, 2022 4:34 PM ETSpectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) are down 2% in post-market trading even though its Q4 2021 results beat on the bottom line.
  • Its net loss in the quarter of ~$39.7M was nearly the same as the ~$39.8M loss in the year-ago period. On a per share basis, net loss was -$0.26 compared to -$0.29 in Q4 2020.
  • The company did not report any revenue in the quarter.
  • The company ended the year with $88.5M in cash.
  • Looking ahead to later this year, Spectrum (SPPI) is awaiting an FDA decision by Nov. 24, 2022, on its New Drug Application for poziotinib in previously treated patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Avisol Capital Partners considers Spectrum (SPPI) a hold.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.