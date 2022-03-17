Sunstone Hotel Investors sells 2 Chicago hotels for $129.5M, provides Q1 update

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) sold the Embassy Suites Chicago and the Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile for a combined gross sale price of $129.5M, or $178K per key.

The sale price represents a 9.8x multiple on 2019 hotel adj. EBITDAre and 8.8% cap rate on 2019 hotel net operating income.

SHO expects these hotels to generate a combined Q1 net loss before any gain on sale of $3.1M-3.6M and hotel adj. EBITDAre loss of ~$2M-2.5M through the date of sale.

"... the sale marks our exit from the Chicago market, which has been hindered by excess supply and an inability to drive meaningful rate and profitability growth. We expect to recycle the proceeds into higher growth and greater per-share NAV enhancing investments," said SHO CEO Bryan Giglia.

SHO's operations for Jan. and early Feb. 2022 were hit by group cancellations and lower business volumes as a result of a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.

Starting in Feb., as cases fell, SHO saw an increase in portfolio occupancy and an acceleration of forward booking activity.

Total portfolio occupancy as of mid-Mar. is at the highest level since the onset of the pandemic.

RevPAR at the comparable 12 hotels SHO owned during both 2022 and 2019 grew from 54% of 2019 levels in Jan. 2022 to 80% of 2019 levels for the first 14 days of Mar. 2022.

Q1 2022 RevPAR for SHO's 12 hotel comparable portfolio through Mar. 14 was $134.14, which is 67% of the same period in 2019.

As of Feb. 28, group revenue pace for the 12 hotel comparable portfolio for Q2 through Q4 2022 was down 17% vs. the same period in 2019, with average rates ~5% higher than in 2019.

Weekly transient booking activity for the next 6 months continued to accelerate in March and is nearing pre-pandemic run rates.

In Q2 2019, the 12 hotel comparable portfolio generated RevPAR of $229.50. SHO expects RevPAR at the 12 hotel comparable portfolio for Q2 2022 will increase to ~80% of 2019 levels.