Trustmark subsidiary agrees to sell Corporate Trust business to The Peoples Bank

Mar. 17, 2022 4:44 PM ETTrustmark Corporation (TRMK), PFBXBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Union Arrow

marrio31/iStock via Getty Images

  • Trustmark's (NASDAQ:TRMK) subsidiary Trustmark National Bank has agreed to sell substantially all the assets of its Corporate Trust business to The Peoples Bank, whose parent company is Peoples Financial (OTC:PFBX).
  • Subject to customary closing conditions and the receipt of regulatory approval, the transaction is expected to close in Q222.
  • Trustmark's Corporate Trust business has been focused on providing a wide variety of trust and agency services in connection with debt securities issued by public corporations and government entities. Through this transaction, ~200 bond issues will be transitioned to The Peoples Bank.
 
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.