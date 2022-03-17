Trustmark subsidiary agrees to sell Corporate Trust business to The Peoples Bank
Mar. 17, 2022 4:44 PM ETTrustmark Corporation (TRMK), PFBXBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Trustmark's (NASDAQ:TRMK) subsidiary Trustmark National Bank has agreed to sell substantially all the assets of its Corporate Trust business to The Peoples Bank, whose parent company is Peoples Financial (OTC:PFBX).
- Subject to customary closing conditions and the receipt of regulatory approval, the transaction is expected to close in Q222.
- Trustmark's Corporate Trust business has been focused on providing a wide variety of trust and agency services in connection with debt securities issued by public corporations and government entities. Through this transaction, ~200 bond issues will be transitioned to The Peoples Bank.