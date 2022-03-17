LPL Financial advisory, brokerage assets slip 1.1% in February

Mar. 17, 2022 4:48 PM ETLPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) total advisory and brokerage assets were $1.14T at the end of February, down 1.1% from the end of January.
  • Total net new assets for February were $5.2B, or an annualized growth rate of 5.4%, compared with $6.1B net new assets in January. Total net new advisory assets were $5.4B, or a 10.5% annualized growth rate, down from $5.9B in January.
  • Total client cash balances at the end of February were $60.5B, and increase of $2.1B compared with the end of January 2022. Net buying in February was $4.0B, up from $3.5B in January.
  • Previously (Feb. 17), LPL Financial (LPLA) reported 6% annualized growth in January total net new assets
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.