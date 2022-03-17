LPL Financial advisory, brokerage assets slip 1.1% in February
Mar. 17, 2022 4:48 PM ETLPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) total advisory and brokerage assets were $1.14T at the end of February, down 1.1% from the end of January.
- Total net new assets for February were $5.2B, or an annualized growth rate of 5.4%, compared with $6.1B net new assets in January. Total net new advisory assets were $5.4B, or a 10.5% annualized growth rate, down from $5.9B in January.
- Total client cash balances at the end of February were $60.5B, and increase of $2.1B compared with the end of January 2022. Net buying in February was $4.0B, up from $3.5B in January.
- Previously (Feb. 17), LPL Financial (LPLA) reported 6% annualized growth in January total net new assets