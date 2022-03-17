Goldman Sachs ex-CEO says Fed's rate hike forecast 'not so hawkish'
Mar. 17, 2022 4:54 PM ETSP500By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The Federal Reserve's forecast of seven quarter-point interest rate hikes "is not so hawkish," as real (inflation-adjusted) yields are "still negative to the horizon," Goldman Sachs Senior Chairman Lloyd Blankfein, wrote in a Twitter post Thursday.
- 10-year U.S. Treasury real yields, which have remained negative since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, recently changed hands at negative 61 basis points amid soaring consumer price inflation. The only other time when real yields changed hands in negative territory was during the 2013 "taper tantrum" era, as seen in the chart below.
- "By itself, current Fed policy is less of a tailwind to the equity market but not a headwind," Goldman's Ex-CEO added. "And a lot of the froth has already left the market this year." YTD, the S&P 500 index (SP500) has dipped over 8% and roughly flat M/M.
- On Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the likelihood of a recession is "not particularly elevated."