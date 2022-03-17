Great Lakes Dredge & Dock secures $132.3M dredging contract
Mar. 17, 2022 4:54 PM ETGreat Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) has gained +1.55% after-hours on announcement that the company won several major dredging awards totaling $132.3M.
- The awarded work includes: $37.2M Coastal Storm Risk Management Rockaway Inlet Beach Fill Subcontract (Coastal Protection, New York); $25.8M South Atlantic Division Regional Harbor Dredging Project (Maintenance, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina); $25.9M Avon Village Beach Nourishment and Buxton Renourishment Project (Coastal Protection, North Carolina); $20.3M Coastal Storm Risk Management Carolina and Kure Beaches Project (Coastal Protection, North Carolina); $11.5M Jacksonville Harbor Contract C Dredging Modification Project (Capital, Florida); and $11.6M Town of Nags Head Post-Dorian Beach Renourishment Project (Coastal Protection, North Carolina).
- The Coastal Storm Risk Management Rockaway Inlet Beach Fill Subcontract was awarded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District, with work expected to commence in the fall of 2022.
- The South Atlantic Division Regional Harbor Dredging Project was awarded by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah, Wilmington and Charleston Districts, with work estimated to complete in Q322.
- The Avon Village Beach Nourishment and Buxton Renourishment Project was awarded by Dare County, North Carolina, with work expected to commence Q222 and complete in Q322.