Targa Resources to buy Southcross Energy Operating in $200M deal

Mar. 17, 2022 4:51 PM ETTarga Resources Corp. (TRGP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Golden pipes going to oil refinery

kodda/iStock via Getty Images

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) agrees to acquire bolt-on assets from natural gas pipeline transportation firm Southcross Energy Operating and its subsidiaries in south Texas for $200M.

Targa says the deal, at a price representing ~4x adjusted EBITDA multiple, offers the potential to move a currently idle 200M cf/day plant via fee-based contracts, with the vast majority of volumes being low pressure wellhead gathering.

Long-term fundamentals for natural gas are quite positive, and Targa's 2020 dividend cut helped it get its financial house in order although the current yield "still leaves a great deal to be desired," Power Hedge writes in an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.

