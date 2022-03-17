Ireland-based self-care company, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO), announced on Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the final approval for over-the-counter use of Nasonex 24HR Allergy.

Perrigo (PRGO) identified the approval as its “first branded Rx-to-OTC switch,” which will allow Nasonex to enter the OTC market.

The company plans to launch Nasonex 24HR Allergy (mometasone furoate monohydrate 50mcg) later this year. Perrigo has licensed Nasonex 24HR from Organon (OGN).

“This first Rx-to-OTC switch for Nasonex® represents our continued focus on providing quality, affordable self-care products that consumers know and trust,” noted Jim Dillard, Perrigo’s (PRGO) President, Consumer Self-Care Americas.

The Consumer Self-Care business of the company generated $2.0 billion in revenue from Americas region for the first three quarters of 2021, declining ~2% YoY.