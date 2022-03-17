Lexicon Pharmaceuticals enters into $150M loan facility for potential sotagliflozin launch
Mar. 17, 2022 5:10 PM ETLexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) has entered into a $150M loan facility with Oxford Finance to provide commercial preparations and support the potential launch of sotagliflozin in heart failure.
- The loan facility consists of four tranches. The first three are for $25M each, while the fourth is $50M.
- Sotagliflozin is approved in the European Union as an adjunct to insulin therapy in adults with type 1 diabetes.
- In late February, Lexicon (LXRX) withdrew in New Drug Application for sotagliflozin in the U.S. to correct a technical issue.