Lexicon Pharmaceuticals enters into $150M loan facility for potential sotagliflozin launch

Mar. 17, 2022 5:10 PM ETLexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) has entered into a $150M loan facility with Oxford Finance to provide commercial preparations and support the potential launch of sotagliflozin in heart failure.
  • The loan facility consists of four tranches. The first three are for $25M each, while the fourth is $50M.
  • Sotagliflozin is approved in the European Union as an adjunct to insulin therapy in adults with type 1 diabetes.
  • In late February, Lexicon (LXRX) withdrew in New Drug Application for sotagliflozin in the U.S. to correct a technical issue.
