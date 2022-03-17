StoneCo names new COO, and makes other key appointments
Mar. 17, 2022 5:37 PM ETSTNEBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- StoneCo (STNE) appoints Caio Fiuza, who joined Stone in 2017, as the COO of the Financial Platform Division and Gilsinei Hansen as the COO of the Software Division.
- Fiuza most recently was the head of the company's micro-merchant business TON, while Hansen was the head of Linx Core division.
- João Bernartt, former board member of several retail companies in Brazil and founder of Chaordic, has joined the Company as Chief Information Officer, and will lead the company in product, technology and data, with focus in the Financial Platform Division.
- Sandro Bassili, former VP of People of Anheuser-Busch Inbev and member of the Board of Advisors for Grupo Boticário has joined the Company as Chief People and Management Officer.