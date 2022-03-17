Ecofriendly bitcoin miner TeraWulf to boost capacity through next year
Mar. 17, 2022 5:32 PM ETTeraWulf Inc. (WULF)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Ecofriendly bitcoin miner TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) on Thursday said its facilities' mining infrastructure is expected to expand through next year, as the company works on its vertical integration initiative.
- Its "vertical integration strategy will enable us to benefit from some of the lowest power costs in the industry and enable us to achieve our goal to generate environmentally sustainable bitcoin at industrial scale while utilizing 100% zero-carbon energy," said TeraWulf Chair and CEO Paul Prager.
- The company expects a total of 210 megawatts in 2021 and a contracted hash rate range of 4.7 – 5.1 exahash per second. For 2023, TeraWulf anticipates to build out over 400 MW of digital asset infrastructure which would equate to a targeted hash rate range of 12.1 – 17.2 Eh/s. The estimates are based on the company's existing miner orders scheduled through the end of 2022
- Furthermore, there's upside potential of an additional 25 MW of mining capacity in 2022 given the "improved macro and capital markets conditions."
- On Wednesday, TeraWulf announced a $15M capital contribution.