Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) -4.7% post-market after disclosing a bought-deal offering of 18.6M common shares priced at $13.45/share for aggregate gross proceeds of US$250.17M, with an underwriters option to purchase up to an additional 2.79M shares.

Osisko says it plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including funding resource royalty and stream acquisitions, as well as the potential repayment of amounts drawn under its revolving credit facility.

Osisko shares have gained 23% YTD and 11% during the past month.