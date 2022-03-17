Hot Stocks: Auto insurance stocks rise; PD, STLD rally; BIOX drops; SCWX hits low

The recent rebound on Wall Street continued during Thursday's session, with stocks posting another step higher. The gain allowed the S&P 500 to notch its first close above 4,400 since mid-February.

Auto insurance stocks participated in the advance, after Allstate (ALL) revealed the benefit it has received from higher rates. Progressive (PGR), Root (ROOT) and Lemonade (LMND) also posted notable advances.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) recorded standout gains as well, expanding its value by more than a fifth on strong earnings news. Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) also advanced, with optimistic guidance sending the stock to a new 52-week high.

On the other side of the ledger, Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) posted a double-digit percentage decline on news of an acquisition. Meanwhile, a weak quarterly update drove SecureWorks (SCWX) to a new 52-week low.

Sector In Focus

Signs that industry players are benefiting from rate increases sparked general buying in the auto insurance sector, with the gains especially felt among startup fintech names.

The rally was prompted by Allstate (ALL), which revealed that its recent rate increases would translate to a $1.2B annualized impact on gross written premiums. ALL rose 3.5% on the news, while rival Progressive (PGR) received a boost of about 3%.

Among fintechs, though, the upswing was far more pronounced. Root (ROOT) climbed 12% on the session. At the same time, Lemonade (LMND) jumped nearly 15%.

Standout Gainer

A strong earnings report prompted buying in PagerDuty (PD). The stock gained 21%, coming further off a 52-week low set earlier this week.

PD posted a Q4 loss that came in narrower than analysts had projected. Revenue also topped expectations, rising 32% to reach $78.5M.

The cloud computing company also issued solid Q1 guidance. The firm projected total revenue for the quarter of $81.5M-$83.5M, compared to an analyst consensus of $82.6M.

PD rallied $5.60 on the day to close at $32.45. The stock has bounced off a 52-week low of $24.02 set on Monday, reaching its highest level since early March.

Standout Loser

The announcement of an all-stock acquisition put pressure on Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX). Worries about the dilution of current shareholders sparked a 10% slide in shares of the provider of agriculture productivity technologies.

BIOX announced that it has agreed to purchase Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) in a deal valued at about $236M. Under terms of the transaction, MBI common stock will be exchanged for BIOX shares at a ratio of 0.088.

Weighed down by the news, BIOX declined $1.52 to close the session at $13.35. Meanwhile, MBII jumped almost 50% to close at $1.05.

Notable New High

Steel Dynamics (STLD) advanced 8% after providing upbeat guidance for Q1. The rally took the stock to a new 52-week high.

The steel producer forecast a Q1 profit between $5.85 and $5.89 per share. Analysts were looking for a figure of $5.74 per share.

STLD finished Thursday's trading at $81.06, up $6.05 on the day. Shares also established a fresh intraday 52-week high of $81.23.

The stock has been climbing since late January, when shares traded below $53. STLD had climbed nearly 55% since that point.

Notable New Low

A mixed earnings report and disappointing guidance sparked selling in SecureWorks (SCWX), which fell nearly 12% to reach a 52-week low.

The cybersecurity company recorded a profit for its latest quarter, surprising analysts, who had expected the firm to post a loss. However, the firm's revenue failed to beat expectations, falling nearly 9% from last year.

Looking ahead, SCWX predicted revenue for the current year of $475M to $490M, well below the nearly $533M that analysts are projecting.

SCWX dropped $1.53 on the session to close at $11.31. Earlier in the day, the stock reached an intraday 52-week low of $10.54.

The slide added to weakness seen over the past two weeks, with the stock down about 21% for the last month. SCWX, which once hit a 52-week high of $26.89, has dropped about 53% over the past six months.

