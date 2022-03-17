StoneCo stock gains postmarket on strong earnings, upbeat guidance

Mar. 17, 2022 5:51 PM ETStoneCo Ltd. (STNE)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) stock jumped 20% postmarket after the firm reported strong Q4 results despite a challenging environment and provided an upbeat forecast.

Q4 revenue grew 87% Y/Y, or 60% ex-Linx, to R$1.87B. Growth was driven by strong performance in the MSMB unit.

MSMB total payment volume (TPV) was R$66.7B, up 87% Y/Y, driven by strong net addition of clients.

MSMB active payment clients reached 1.7M, with record net addition of 367.3K clients in Q4, 26.5% higher sequentially.

STNE added a record 377.7K net new clients in Q4.

"... the market was tough, the COVID-19 pandemic raged on, and other external forces affected us. Nonetheless, the underlying fundamentals of our business remain strong," said CEO Thiago Piau.

Q4 adj. free cash flow was negative R$181.7M as STNE made unusually high purchases of POS to increase POS inventory, de-risking 2022 growth amid uncertainties with the supply chain and microchip components shortage.

Q1 total revenue and income are expected to be R$1.85B-1.9B, up 113-119% Y/Y. STNE estimates Q1 MSMB TPV of R$58.5B-60B, up 79-83% Y/Y.

STNE projects lower pace of net client additions in Q1, as a natural effect of larger initial repricing waves initiated in Q4. But margins are expected to start improving in Q1.

STNE stock declined 50% YTD.

