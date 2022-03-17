TMC the metals company (NASDAQ:TMC) +2.5% post-market on news that the company and its partner and shareholder Allseas signed a non-binding agreement to develop and operate a commercial nodule collection system.

The companies say it will be world's first commercial system to collect deep-sea polymetallic nodules, meeting surging demand for critical battery metals.

TMC expects the pilot nodule collection system now being tested by Allseas will be upgraded to a commercial system with a targeted production capacity of 1.3M metric tons/year of wet nodules, anticipating production readiness by Q4 2024.

The companies say they will equally finance all costs related to developing and getting the first commercial system into production, estimated at less than €100M.

Before the open, TMC signed an MoU with Epsilon Carbon to complete a pre-feasibility study for a commercial-scale deep-sea nodule processing plant in India.