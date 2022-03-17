GE's Culp to take pay cut this year in nod to shareholder vote

General Electric (NYSE:GE) discloses that CEO Larry Culp's annual equity incentive award was cut by two-thirds to $5M from $15M, after shareholders voted against the company's executive compensation plans at the annual meeting last year.

The change takes effect this year and will bring Culp's total target compensation down to ~$11M from an original projection of ~$21M, after earning $22.7M in 2021.

The cut in Culp's total pay "reflects our desire to recognize and meaningfully respond to our shareholders" while continuing to provide a performance incentive, the company says in an SEC filing.

At its recent Investor Day, GE reiterated 2022 financial guidance as well as longer-term profit and cash generation goals.

