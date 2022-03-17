Newmont wins federal, provincial approval for Coffee Gold project

Mar. 17, 2022 1:42 PM ETNewmont Corporation (NEM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Gold Mines

Martin Lemus/iStock via Getty Images

Newmont (NEM +1.0%) says the Canadian federal government and the Yukon provincial government both approved the Coffee Gold project after consultation with Yukon First Nations.

"This is another example of the effectiveness of the Yukon's environmental and social-economic assessment process that continues to uphold responsible development in the territory," Yukon Premier Sandy Silver said.

The Coffee project is a proposed open pit and heap leach gold mine; up to 9M metric tons of ore will be extracted on an annual basis over the project's lifecycle.

Probable mineral reserves for the project are 46.4M tons grading 1.45 g/t gold, containing 2.15M oz of gold.

Precious metals miners in general are rallying in today's trading as commodity prices surge.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.