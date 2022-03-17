Newmont (NEM +1.0%) says the Canadian federal government and the Yukon provincial government both approved the Coffee Gold project after consultation with Yukon First Nations.

"This is another example of the effectiveness of the Yukon's environmental and social-economic assessment process that continues to uphold responsible development in the territory," Yukon Premier Sandy Silver said.

The Coffee project is a proposed open pit and heap leach gold mine; up to 9M metric tons of ore will be extracted on an annual basis over the project's lifecycle.

Probable mineral reserves for the project are 46.4M tons grading 1.45 g/t gold, containing 2.15M oz of gold.

Precious metals miners in general are rallying in today's trading as commodity prices surge.