Moderna seeks approval for second booster shot in all adults
Mar. 17, 2022 11:16 PM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)PFE, BNTXBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has asked the U.S. FDA to amend its Emergency Use Authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine to include a second booster dose for adults 18 years and older.
- The request follows that of Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) made on Tuesday. However, those companies are asking for the agency to expand a second booster in adults 65 years and older.
- Moderna (MRNA) said its amendment is for a broader adult population to give the CDC and doctors flexibility in determining the appropriate use of an additional booster.
- The company added its request is supported by recent data from Israel and the U.S. after the Omicron variant emerged.
- Moderna (MRNA) is also working on an Omicron-specific vaccine and another that is a combination of its original vaccine with the Omicron one.