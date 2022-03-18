Canacol Energy GAAP EPS of $0.04, revenue of $77.07M beats by $10.33M

Mar. 18, 2022 12:35 AM ETCanacol Energy Ltd (CNNEF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Canacol Energy press release (OTCQX:CNNEF): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.04.
  • Revenue of $77.07M (+20.5% Y/Y) beats by $10.33M.
  • Adjusted funds from operations per basic share increased 25% and 7% to $0.25 per basic share and $0.86 per basic share for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $0.20 per basic share and $0.80 per basic share for the same periods in 2020, respectively.
  • Adjusted EBITDAX increased 7% and 4% to $49.2 million  for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $45.9 million for the same periods in 2020.
