Alvopetro Energy GAAP EPS of $0.07 misses by $0.06, revenue of $9.9M misses by $0.17M

Mar. 18, 2022 12:39 AM ETAlvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALVOF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Alvopetro Energy press release (OTCQX:ALVOF): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.07 misses by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $9.9M (+67.8% Y/Y) misses by $0.17M.
  • Our daily sales averaged 2,432 boepd in Q4 2021, a 25% increase from the Q4 2020 average of 1,950 boepd and a 1% decrease from the Q3 2021 average of 2,459 boepd. 
  • Generated funds flow from operations in Q4 2021 of $6.5 million ($0.19 per basic share and $0.18 per diluted share) and cash flows from operating activities of $7.1 million ($0.21 per basic share and $0.20 per diluted share).
