Asia-Pacific stocks mixed as the Bank of Japan held steady on monetary policy

Japan +0.29%. Japan inflation for February, headline overall CPI +0.9% y/y (vs. expected 0.3%).

The Bank of Japan on Friday announced its decision to hold steady on monetary policy. In a largely expected decision, the Japanese central bank kept its interest rate targets unchanged.

China -0.26%

Hong Kong -2.32%.

Australia +0.22%.

India +1.84%

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones gained 417.66 points, or 1.23%, to 34,480.76, S&P 500 jumped 1.23% to 4,411.67, while Nasdaq climbed 1.33% to 13,614.78.

Update on Russian invasion of Ukraine: UK Defence ministry update on Russia's war on Ukraine, highlight Russian logistic problems

China foreign ministry official met with Russian ambassador to China on March 17 to exchange views on bilateral relations, counter-terrorism, security co-operation.

Oil prices extended their rally on Friday at the end of a third volatile week of trade after slim progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine raised the specter of tighter sanctions and a prolonged disruption to oil supply.

Brent crude futures jumped $2.75, or 2.6%, to $109.39 a barrel at 0405 GMT, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed $2.93, or 2.9%, to $105.91 a barrel.

Gold eased on Friday and prices were set for their biggest weekly drop since late November as hopes for progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks dented the metal’s safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold slipped 0.2% to $1,938.29 per ounce by 0209 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.3% to $1,937.30.

Palladium rose 2.7% to $2,576.84 per ounce.

Spot silver was down 0.3% to $25.27 per ounce. Platinum was flat at $1,021.62.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.49%; S&P 500 -0.59%; Nasdaq -0.89%.