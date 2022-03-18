Triumph Group secures five-year contract with U.S. Navy
Mar. 18, 2022 2:10 AM ETTriumph Group, Inc. (TGI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) is up 2.3% after hours after the firm says that its Systems, Electronics and Controls business has received a five-year contract with Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) to provide repair and upgrade services to their enhanced digital electronic control (fuel) units ((EDECUs)).
- Triumph's EMC-102 EDECU units are used to support the T700 engine in the U.S. Navy's SH-60 Seahawk Helicopter.
- Located in Windsor and West Hartford, Connecticut and Forest, Ohio, Triumph Systems, Electronics and Controls specializes in design, development, certification, manufacture and repair of fuel pumps, fuel metering units, fuel controls and electronic engine control systems for helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft servicing military, commercial, regional, and business jet market sectors.