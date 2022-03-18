Core Labs enters strategic alliance with Euronext Amsterdam and Talos Energy

Mar. 18, 2022

  • Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) have announced a strategic alliance to provide technical evaluation and assurance for carbon capture and sequestration opportunities.
  • The alliance combines Core Lab's market-leading reservoir description and optimization technologies with Talos's expertise in subsurface characterization and engineering.
  • Under this alliance, both parties will collaborate to evaluate potential CCS sites for suitability and optimal subsurface stratigraphic targets through robust reservoir characterization techniques.
  • The alliance also provides a framework for the two companies to further explore opportunities to collaborate on delivering technical assurance around transparency in monitoring and verification of CO2 streams.
