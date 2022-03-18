Badger Daylighting GAAP EPS of -$0.17, revenue of $152.94M beats by $33.77M

  • Badger Daylighting press release (OTCPK:BADFF): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.17.
  • Revenue of $152.94M (+17.1% Y/Y) beats by $33.77M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $16.8M compared with $22.0M in Q4 2020. 
  • Consolidated revenue per truck per month for the quarter was $29.57K compared with $23.90K in Q42020.
  • The Company’s fleet is well positioned to take advantage of the expected market recovery in 2022 and the Company expects to produce between 150 and 180 hydrovacs and retire between 40 and 60 hydrovacs. 
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.