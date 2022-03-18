Badger Daylighting GAAP EPS of -$0.17, revenue of $152.94M beats by $33.77M
Mar. 18, 2022 3:35 AM ETBadger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (BADFF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Badger Daylighting press release (OTCPK:BADFF): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.17.
- Revenue of $152.94M (+17.1% Y/Y) beats by $33.77M.
- Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $16.8M compared with $22.0M in Q4 2020.
- Consolidated revenue per truck per month for the quarter was $29.57K compared with $23.90K in Q42020.
- The Company’s fleet is well positioned to take advantage of the expected market recovery in 2022 and the Company expects to produce between 150 and 180 hydrovacs and retire between 40 and 60 hydrovacs.