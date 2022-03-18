Biden and Xi to speak today on Ukraine as China stocks take a breather

U.S. President Joe Biden will talk with China President Xi Jinping this morning and Biden is expected to impress upon the Chinese leader that there will be consequences for involvement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Biden will “make clear that China will bear responsibility for any actions it takes to support Russia’s aggression, and we will not hesitate to impose costs,” Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Thursday.

The message doesn’t vary from that conveyed in talks between senior officials of the two countries on Monday. China has denied it has been asked to assist Russia militarily and maintained that it’s completely impartial, but U.S. diplomats have reportedly told allies that Beijing has indicated it could help Russia with weapons.

The call is expected to take place at 9 a.m. ET.

China may be reluctant to court an economic battle with the West, though, given problems it’s facing domestically that has forced the government to reassure risk markets, not to mention its continued battle to contain COVID.

Widely followed J.P. Morgan strategist Marko Kolanovic wrote in a note yesterday that economic tail risks from China likely won’t materialize.

"During the Cold War, peace was preserved by the virtue of 'mutually assured destruction'; for the time being, the current relationship with China may be preserved by the equivalent of economically assured destruction," he said.

Biggest rally in decades: Stock markets in Shanghai (SHCOMP) and Hong Kong (HSI) are taking a breather today after the biggest two-day rally in 1998.

BTIG said China stocks saw the volume and velocity of a “washout,” but warned that 9% gains weren’t usually indicative of a low.

The buying of the beaten-down shares was spurred by a government pledge for stock-friendly policies that would stabilize markets, stimulate the economy and not expand a trial of property tax reform.

“This ‘equity put’ saw Vice premier Liu’s all-in attempt to try to clear up all investor concerns in one go, from ‘as soon as possible’ end to tech sector crackdown, to a commitment to resolving property developer risks,” eToro strategist Ben Laidler said.

“We see little appetite from the authorities to provoke more trade disruption,” he added. “As the world’s largest manufacturer and exporter they have the most to lose.”

“The market is one of the world’s cheapest, with a P/E ratio of 9x.”

Kolanovic said he is still bullish on Chinese equities “as the fiscal carry-over for 2021 allows for the front-loading of stimulus in 2022.”

In the latest BofA fund managers survey, only 1% saw a China credit event as a tail risk.

COVID crackdown tweaks: Xi signaled for the first time yesterday that the government is willing to make adjustments to its COVID-zero policy that is putting more strain on the economy.

Shenzhen, a vital tech hub, is still under lockdown amid a new outbreak.

China will “strive to achieve the maximum prevention and control effect at the least cost and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development,” Xi told the Politburo standing committee, according to Bloomberg.

Morgan Stanley said there would be a hit on global oil demand if China’s COVID policy “ultimately were to be unsuccessful.”

See why SA contributor Victor Dergunov isn't selling any Alibaba shares.