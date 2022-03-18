European markets lower with Ukraine-Russia talks in focus

London -0.02%.

Germany -0.11%.

France -0.20%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered fractionally above the flatline at 0.08%, with retail stocks adding while oil and gas stocks dropped.

Update on Russian invasion of Ukraine: Little progress has been made so far in talks between Russian and Ukrainian diplomats as Russian forces continue to bombard Ukrainian cities.

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, with the two leaders to discuss topics such as Russia’s war against Ukraine and competition between the two countries, according to the White House.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than one basis point to 2.19%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed to 0.40%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than one basis point to 1.58%.

European futures lower. FTSE -0.73%; CAC -0.05%; DAX -0.26% and EURO STOXX -0.20%.