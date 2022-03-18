Prudential Financial and LeapFrog Investments to acquire a strategic minority interest in Alexander Forbes Group
Mar. 18, 2022 4:47 AM ETPrudential Financial, Inc. (PRU)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU), in partnership with LeapFrog Investments Group to acquire a strategic minority interest in Alexander Forbes Group, a leading provider of financial advice, retirement, investment, and holistic wealth management services in South Africa.
- Prudential Financial (PRU) and LeapFrog Investments are backing one of Africa’s leading independent providers of financial advice, retirement, investment, and wealth management services, further deepening their presence and potential to impact people’s lives across the continent.
- Under the terms, Prudential Financial, with LeapFrog Investments acting as the investment manager, will acquire a minority interest in Alexander Forbes from Mercer.
- Financial terms of the deal are undisclosed.
- The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
- LeapFrog’s appointment as investment manager is subject to approval by the Mauritius Financial Services Commission.