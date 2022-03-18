Merck Keytruda's add on use in early- stage lung cancer cuts death risk by 24% in study

Merck (NYSE:MRK) said a phase 3 trial showed that postsurgical use of Keytruda significantly improved disease-free survival (DFS), reducing the risk of disease recurrence or death by 24% compared to placebo in patients with stage IB-IIIA non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) regardless of PD-L1 expression.

The company said it is the first phase 3 study, dubbed KEYNOTE-091, to show statistically significant improvement in DFS, which was one of the dual main goals of the trial, in the adjuvant setting for these patients.

“These are the first positive results for KEYTRUDA in the adjuvant setting for non-small cell lung cancer, and represent the sixth positive pivotal study evaluating a KEYTRUDA-based regimen in earlier stages of cancer,” said Roy Baynes, senior vice president and head of global clinical development, chief medical officer, Merck Research Laboratories.

The company said median DFS was 53.6 months for Keytruda versus 42.0 months for placebo, an improvement of nearly one year.

Merck had highlighted an interim analysis from the trial in January.

The company had reported that there was also an improvement in DFS for patients whose tumors express PD-L1 when treated with Keytruda compared to placebo, the other dual primary goal, but the results did not reach statistical significance.

Among these patients, median DFS was not reached in either group.

The company added that a favorable trend in overall survival (OS), a key secondary objective, was seen for Keytruda versus placebo regardless of PD-L1 expression; these OS data, however, were not mature and did not reach statistical significance at the time of this interim analysis.

The safety profile of the drug was consistent with that seen in previously studies.

In addition, Merck said that apart from KEYNOTE-091, five other trials evaluating a Keytruda-based regimen in patients with earlier stages of cancer met their primary goal/goals.

The studies included: KEYNOTE-716 in stage IIB and IIC melanoma; KEYNOTE-054 in stage III melanoma; KEYNOTE-564 in renal cell carcinoma; KEYNOTE-522 in triple-negative breast cancer; and KEYNOTE-057 in Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG)-unresponsive, high-risk, non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.