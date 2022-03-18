Huize Holding GAAP EPS of $0.00, revenue of $153.21M
Mar. 18, 2022 5:04 AM ETHuize Holding Limited (HUIZ)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Huize Holding press release (NASDAQ:HUIZ): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.00.
- Revenue of $153.21M (+157.5% Y/Y).
- Gross Written Premiums facilitated on our platform in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by 90.2% to RMB1,990.9M from RMB1,047.0M in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Cumulative number of insurance clients served increased to ~7.5M, and cumulative number of insured clients was ~62.5M as of December 31, 2021.
- "We cooperated with 109 insurer partners, including 66 life and health insurance companies, and 43 property & casualty insurance companies as of December 31, 2021."