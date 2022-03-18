Huize to undertake $5M stock buyback program
Mar. 18, 2022 5:10 AM ETHuize Holding Limited (HUIZ)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Huize's (NASDAQ:HUIZ) board authorized a program to buy back up to US$5M common shares in the form of American depositary shares (ADSs) over one year.
- The company expects to fund the buyback made under the program from its existing cash balance.
- "We believe that the current market conditions provide us with an opportunity to strategically allocate capital to enhance shareholder value while maintaining resources to fund our operations and continued business growth," said Chairman and CEO Cunjun Ma.
- HUIZ +6.32% premarket to $1.01