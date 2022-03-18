Ukraine War Update: U.S. says Putin nuclear threat likely

Here are the latest headlines in the Russia-Ukraine crisis:

U.S. Expects Putin to Brandish Nuclear Threat if Invasion Stalls

A new assessment by the Pentagon's Defense Intelligence Agency says Vladimmir Putin will likely threaten a nuclear option if the war drags on.

"Protracted occupation of parts of Ukrainian territory threatens to sap Russian military manpower and reduce their modernized weapons arsenal, while consequent economic sanctions will probably throw Russia into prolonged economic depression and diplomatic isolation," the direction, Lieutenant General Scott Berrier, said in the assessment, Bloomberg reported.

"As this war and its consequences slowly weaken Russian conventional strength ... Russia likely will increasingly rely on its nuclear deterrent to signal the West and project strength to its internal and external audiences."

Biden to Talk to Xi, Warn on Costs of Support for Russia

U.S. President Joe Biden will talk with China President Xi Jinping this morning and Biden is expected to impress upon the Chinese leader that there will be consequences for involvement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Russian Forces Turn to Shelling

Russian forces largely bogged down outside major cities in Ukraine have turned to shelling them from a distance, including dozens of confirmed attacks on health facilities during the war that entered its fourth week.

UK Regulator Revokes License of Broadcaster RT

Ofcom said in a statement that it did not consider Russian-backed RT’s licensee, ANO TV Novosti, to be “fit and proper to hold a U.K. broadcast license.”

-- The AP contributed to this report.