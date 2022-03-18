First Majestic renews 10M share repurchase program
Mar. 18, 2022 5:51 AM ETFirst Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) has received regulatory consent to extend its share repurchase program over the next 12 months, commencing on March 22, 2022 and ending on or before March 21, 2023.
- The company will repurchase up to 10M common shares, or approximately 3.8% of the 260,181,674 issued and outstanding shares of the company as of March 9, 2022.
- Under its prior normal course issuer bid to repurchase 10M common stock, the company did not repurchase any shares as of March 17, 2022.