Air Liquide strengthens its position in the Japanese electronics sector through significant capital investments
Mar. 18, 2022 6:14 AM ETL'Air Liquide S.A. (AIQUY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUY) has won long-term contracts from the two major semiconductor market leaders for the supply of ultra-high purity industrial gases in Japan.
- To fulfill these contracts, the company has begun a staged investment of more than 300 million euros in four state-of-the-art gas plants in key Electronics basins to produce more than 1.5 billion Nm3 per year of nitrogen and other high purity gases.
- Air Liquide will build, own and operate ultra-high purity industrial gas plants to support our customers’ strategic growth in the production of advanced semiconductors.
- The first plant is expected to start production at the end of 2022.
- The new production facilities will strengthen company’s leading position in Electronics in Japan and support the growth momentum of the Group’s Electronics activities.