Air Liquide strengthens its position in the Japanese electronics sector through significant capital investments

Mar. 18, 2022 6:14 AM ETL'Air Liquide S.A. (AIQUY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUY) has won long-term contracts from the two major semiconductor market leaders for the supply of ultra-high purity industrial gases in Japan.
  • To fulfill these contracts, the company has begun a staged investment of more than 300 million euros in four state-of-the-art gas plants in key Electronics basins to produce more than 1.5 billion Nm3 per year of nitrogen and other high purity gases.
  • Air Liquide will build, own and operate ultra-high purity industrial gas plants to support our customers’ strategic growth in the production of advanced semiconductors.
  • The first plant is expected to start production at the end of 2022.
  • The new production facilities will strengthen company’s leading position in Electronics in Japan and support the growth momentum of the Group’s Electronics activities.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.