Eve, Acciona team up to accelerate the development of a sustainable UAM ecosystem
Mar. 18, 2022 6:35 AM ETAcciona, S.A. (ACXIF), ERJZNTE, ZNTEU, ZNTEWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Eve UAM, LLC, an Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) company, and Acciona (OTCPK:ACXIF) announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the development of a global and sustainable Urban Air Mobility ecosystem.
- Under the terms, upon the closure of Eve's business combination with Zanite Acquisition (ZNTE), Acciona will invest $30M and will join the group of strategic investors that are currently supporting the development of Eve and its business plan.
- Per the terms, José Manuel Entrecanales, Acciona's Chairman and CEO, will become one of the seven members of the board after Eve's listing on the NYSE, which is expected to happen in the second quarter of 2022.
- The collaboration will also benefit novel industrial initiatives in the development of a sustainable UAM ecosystem.