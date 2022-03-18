Cancer focused Apexigen to go public via deal with SPAC Brookline Capital

Apexigen is going public on Nasdaq via a business combination agreement with SPAC Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC), a special purpose acquisition company.

Upon closing of the transaction, Brookline Capital will be renamed Apexigen Inc., and the combined company expects to list on Nasdaq under the ticker APGN.

A group of healthcare investors and existing Apexigen stockholders have committed to participate in the transaction through a $15M common stock and warrant PIPE (private investment in public equity) at $10/unit consisting of one share and 0.5 warrant for one stock.

Gross proceeds of the transaction available to the combined company at closing will be ~$73M.

In addition, Lincoln Park Capital has committed to buy up to $50M of common stock of the combined company over two years.

Funds will be used to advance the phase 2 development of Apexigen’s main drug candidate sotigalimab for cancer and the company's antibody discovery platform APXiMAB.

The combined company will be led by Apexigen's President and CEO Xiaodong Yang.

Following the merger, the combined company’s board will consist of seven members, of which Apexigen will select six and Brookline Capital will select one.

The transaction has been approved by the boards of both companies.

Completion of the merger is subject to approval of stockholders of both companies and other closing conditions.

The merger is expected to be completed in July 2022.

BCAC -0.90% pre-market to $9.96