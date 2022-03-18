Image and video verification company Tautachrome to explore Australian Stock Exchange listing
Mar. 18, 2022 6:44 AM ETTautachrome, Inc. (TTCM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Tautachrome (OTCPK:TTCM) eyes a dual listing as project development milestones are reached.
- In late February the company began expanding corporate development areas starting with integrity defense actions. Through this process the stability of the company’s public traded securities on OTC Markets came under review.
- "Listing the company’s securities with a full auction exchange will add shareholder sentiment as a significant element in share price. We believe this is crucial to balance the profit driven forces inherent in the quote-driven market which operates on firm-commitments of market makers," said the company.
- "Preliminary and strategic review leans me to recommend a formal application to dual list on the ASX (Australian Stock Exchange) and maintain the current OTC Market listing. European exchanges are also under strategic review," said Former advancement official, Micheal Nugent.