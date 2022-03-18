BitNile holdings’ subsidiary, TurnOnGreen overcomes supply chain bottlenecks to resume expansion of EV charging network and e-commerce operations
Mar. 18, 2022 6:53 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- BitNile Holdings (NYSE:NILE) slips 1.6% PM as its subsidiary "TurnOnGreen" has resumed work on the installation of its Level 3 electric vehicle (“EV”) chargers at the first of three Tim Hortons quick service restaurant locations in Canada and reached significant milestones since resuming in February 2022.
- COVID-19 pandemic-related supply chain issues and restricted access to Canada delayed the pilot program.
- Site planning, permitting and provisioning the required power infrastructure to support the installation of two FSP1200, 120 kW DC Fast Chargers at the first pilot location TurnOnGreen has been completed since resumption of work.
- Installation is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2022.
- “We are pleased to reach a major milestone in commercializing our flagship, feature-reach EV700 Level 2 charger. We are also excited to have made significant progress with our DC Fast Charging project in Canada. We expect to continue to expand operations in the Canadian market through strategic partnerships such as our partnership with Okanogan TH Holdings Ltd. related to the Tim Hortons’ agreement.” said TurnOnGreen Chief Executive Officer, Amos Kohn