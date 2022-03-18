Boeing (NYSE:BA) is working toward a landmark order from Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) for as many as 100 of its 737 MAX 10 jets, a model it is battling in separate talks to get approved before year-end rule changes, Reuters reports.

The deal, which reportedly could come as soon as next month, would be Delta's first order for the 737 MAX and the carrier's first major Boeing order in a decade.

The MAX 10 - the largest variant in the 737 MAX family - competes with Airbus' best-selling model, the A321neo, which has a commanding lead in sales, but Boeing has scored a series of contract wins in the past year.

In a sign the 737 MAX is closer to returning to commercial flights in China after a three-year grounding, a MAX jet completed a test flight this week from Seattle to Boeing's delivery center in Zhoushan.